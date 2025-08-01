Previous
Chrysanthemums by chikadnz
Chrysanthemums

Part of a bunch of flowers given to me by @nzkites today. They make the kitchen look more cheerful!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
