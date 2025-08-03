New Growth

I went for a walk in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon, mostly with some ICM in mind.



When I spotted this sapling growing beside the stream I couldn't resist capturing it. As well as a sign that spring is coming soon, it reminded me of Psalm 1.3.



We received some incredibly sad news tonight. My oldest nephew in Australia passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. He was only 33. We are all in shock.