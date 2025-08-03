Sign up
Photo 679
New Growth
I went for a walk in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon, mostly with some ICM in mind.
When I spotted this sapling growing beside the stream I couldn't resist capturing it. As well as a sign that spring is coming soon, it reminded me of Psalm 1.3.
We received some incredibly sad news tonight. My oldest nephew in Australia passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. He was only 33. We are all in shock.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
0
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1121
photos
45
followers
78
following
186% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
spring
,
panasonic-g9
