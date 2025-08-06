Previous
Kereru by chikadnz
Photo 682

Kereru

While walking in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon, I was watching small birds (I think they were waxeyes) flitting around in the tops of the flowering cherry trees. I didn't have a long lens with me and the sky was very overcast, backlighting the birds, so I didn't try to photograph them. Then I noticed this kereru (NZ Wood Pigeon) quietly sitting on a branch much closer to me, busily eating the tender leaves. I was able to move around to get a better angle and took several shots without scaring it off.
Photo Details

