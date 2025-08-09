Triplets

We haven't been attending our camera club meetings very often, for various reasons, but this week I managed to get to the meeting on Thursday night. Then this morning I joined a group of other members for the monthly GOYA meeting at a cafe and garden centre.



We first heard the term GOYA used by the photographer Zack Arias a number of years ago. He used it as an abbreviation for "Get Off Your A--" as an encouragement to photographers to get out and shoot. Our camera club refers to it more politely as "Get Out of Your Armchair".



After coffee and cake (or whatever), the group is challenged to portray a specific word in a photo taken over the weekend. Those who wish to can enter an informal competition with a popular choice vote to determine the winner, who then gets bragging rights until the following month.



This morning's word was 'Connection'. It's amazing how many things I found that might fit the brief while wandering around the garden centre before heading home. I settled on this one after converting it to monochrome.