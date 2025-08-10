Sign up
Previous
Photo 686
Fountain
I called in to Memorial Park again today as I was curious to see if the cone was still there. See my previous photo here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-04
As you can see, it wasn't. I took the opportunity for a different viewpoint today, looking back towards the playground.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
2
1
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1133
photos
47
followers
79
following
187% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
water
,
monochrome
,
panasonic-g9
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
August 11th, 2025
Karen
ace
I'm delighted that that awful cone’s not there! Such a beautiful fountain, it looks so much better without that intrusive element.
August 11th, 2025
