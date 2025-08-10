Previous
Fountain by chikadnz
Photo 686

Fountain

I called in to Memorial Park again today as I was curious to see if the cone was still there. See my previous photo here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-04

As you can see, it wasn't. I took the opportunity for a different viewpoint today, looking back towards the playground.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
August 11th, 2025  
Karen ace
I'm delighted that that awful cone’s not there! Such a beautiful fountain, it looks so much better without that intrusive element.
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact