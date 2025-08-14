Previous
Roses by chikadnz
Photo 690

Roses

My sister gave these to us yesterday. The yellow bud is already opening.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact