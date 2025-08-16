Previous
Hallway by chikadnz
Hallway

This morning I attended a second funeral for the week; this one an older camera club member. He was a talented photographer and a great teacher and encourager; he will be missed by many.

As I was leaving the chapel after the service I took a quick phone shot in the hallway.
Janice

@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
