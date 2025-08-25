Previous
Wild Violet by chikadnz
Photo 701

Wild Violet

One of several tiny violets growing under the trees in the Ohauiti Reserve, discovered when I was on a late afternoon walk today.

See here for my Abstract August image:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-08-25
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
