Photo 701
Wild Violet
One of several tiny violets growing under the trees in the Ohauiti Reserve, discovered when I was on a late afternoon walk today.
See here for my Abstract August image:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-08-25
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
flower
,
panasonic-g9
