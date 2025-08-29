Low Tide and Rain Clouds

I had a senior moment today, heading into town to pick up a few groceries but leaving my phone and bank cards at home, not realising until I got to the counter with my fruit and veges. Thankfully I was able to call in at Mum's to borrow some cash rather than driving all the way home and back again, so the delay wasn't as bad as it could have been!
On the way home after shopping, I stopped near the Hairini Bridge to look for photo opportunities. This was the view across the Waimapu Estuary towards Matapihi and Maungatapu. The two suburbs are joined by a road bridge crossing the estuary, one of two which connect Tauranga and Mt Maunganui. On the left is Motuopuhi Island, also known as Rat Island, accessible by foot at low tide. @nzkites and I adventured across several years ago to find a geocache, but haven't visited since, discouraged by reports of some homeless people having set up camp there.