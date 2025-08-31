Previous
Incoming Tide by chikadnz
Photo 707

Incoming Tide

A view of Welcome Bay from Tye Park this afternoon. It was another day of sunshine and showers, and I got wet feet walking across the sodden grass of the park to take some photos. Must remember to bring my gumboots next time!

Here ends month number eight, woohoo.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Janice

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
