Previous
Ferns by chikadnz
Photo 709

Ferns

Photographed on a visit to Ohauiti Reserve late this afternoon. I managed to fit in a walk between rain showers.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
That's very pretty - super colour and dof.
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
So pretty
September 2nd, 2025  
narayani ace
That’s a nice abstract!
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact