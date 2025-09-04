Previous
Sunset Rays by chikadnz
We had a busy day at home today. As I also needed to check up on a few things for Mum, I drove to her place late this afternoon, thinking 'oh no, I haven't yet taken a photo for the day, what am I going to find to photograph?!'

Despite sunshine earlier in the day, the sky was now covered with thick grey cloud. As I neared the main highway I noticed some rays showing through, so pulled over into a church carpark to take a few shots. I then went for a wander around the vicinity to see what else I could find, eventually noticing the sky was taking on a lovely glow.

It just shows you there is always something to photograph if you look and wait patiently, so no need to panic, haha!

Janice

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
narayani ace
Gorgeous sky and I love the poles and wires
September 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous sky
September 5th, 2025  
