Sunset Rays

We had a busy day at home today. As I also needed to check up on a few things for Mum, I drove to her place late this afternoon, thinking 'oh no, I haven't yet taken a photo for the day, what am I going to find to photograph?!'



Despite sunshine earlier in the day, the sky was now covered with thick grey cloud. As I neared the main highway I noticed some rays showing through, so pulled over into a church carpark to take a few shots. I then went for a wander around the vicinity to see what else I could find, eventually noticing the sky was taking on a lovely glow.



It just shows you there is always something to photograph if you look and wait patiently, so no need to panic, haha!



