Walking Group

This morning we joined a group of people with Parkinson's and their supporters for a walk along the Mt Maunganui boardwalk. It was a great opportunity to get some fresh air and sunshine, and appreciate the beauty of this area.
Bringing up the rear in the lower photo is John @nzkites and our lovely physio Emma. She runs weekly exercise sessions specifically for those with Parkinson's, as well as organising a group walk every couple of months. Participants have various levels of mobility and just walk as far as they feel comfortable before returning to the cafe to socialise over a coffee. There were a couple of people in wheelchairs today too.
I was surprised to see all the freesias growing wild in the sand dunes, and couldn't resist picking one to carry back to the café.