Photo 714
Kingfisher, Ohauiti Reserve
On another walk in the reserve this afternoon I spotted a couple of these birds, and was pleased to get close enough with the longer lens to get a reasonable shot of this one.
The Sacred Kingfisher is also known by its Maori name, Kotare. There is a small stream running through the reserve, a good food source for them.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Janice
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
