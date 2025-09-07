Previous
Kingfisher, Ohauiti Reserve by chikadnz
Kingfisher, Ohauiti Reserve

On another walk in the reserve this afternoon I spotted a couple of these birds, and was pleased to get close enough with the longer lens to get a reasonable shot of this one.

The Sacred Kingfisher is also known by its Maori name, Kotare. There is a small stream running through the reserve, a good food source for them.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Janice

@chikadnz
