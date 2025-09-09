Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
Spring Collection
A selection of flowers photographed recently in some of our local parks.
Clockwise from top left:
Forget-me-nots, Ohauiti Reserve, 8th Sept
Japanese anemones, Ohauiti Reserve, 8th Sept
Banksia, Tye Park, 31st August
Periwinkle, Yatton Park, 9th Sept (today)
Other than the banksia (tree), they were growing wild, not in cultivated garden beds.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
1
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1186
photos
48
followers
78
following
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
collage
,
panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Lovely collection
September 10th, 2025
