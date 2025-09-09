Previous
Spring Collection by chikadnz
Photo 716

Spring Collection

A selection of flowers photographed recently in some of our local parks.

Clockwise from top left:
Forget-me-nots, Ohauiti Reserve, 8th Sept
Japanese anemones, Ohauiti Reserve, 8th Sept
Banksia, Tye Park, 31st August
Periwinkle, Yatton Park, 9th Sept (today)

Other than the banksia (tree), they were growing wild, not in cultivated garden beds.

9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
196% complete

narayani ace
Lovely collection
September 10th, 2025  
