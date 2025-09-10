Previous
Low Tide, Welcome Bay by chikadnz
Photo 717

Low Tide, Welcome Bay

Looking across the bay from Tye Park towards central Tauranga.

We went for a drive this afternoon to get my photo for the day. John @nzkites had hoped to do some bird photography and did manage to capture a tui in the banksia tree. There were several kingfishers making the most of the low tide to find a meal, but they were too far away to get good photos. We will have to return when the tide is further in. There was also a strong westerly wind this afternoon and I soon realised I'd picked the wrong park as there was little shelter. As we headed home there was more rain on the way.


10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact