Low Tide, Welcome Bay

Looking across the bay from Tye Park towards central Tauranga.
We went for a drive this afternoon to get my photo for the day. John @nzkites had hoped to do some bird photography and did manage to capture a tui in the banksia tree. There were several kingfishers making the most of the low tide to find a meal, but they were too far away to get good photos. We will have to return when the tide is further in. There was also a strong westerly wind this afternoon and I soon realised I'd picked the wrong park as there was little shelter. As we headed home there was more rain on the way.