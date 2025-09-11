Sign up
Previous
Photo 718
Blackbird
Photographed in Yatton Park today while waiting for the washing to finish at the laundromat.
Blackbirds are very common here at the moment. This one came quite close and I was using the long lens so was able to get a good focus on that eye.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1188
photos
48
followers
78
following
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Tags
bird
,
panasonic-g9
,
ndao38
narayani
ace
Lovely orange bits
September 12th, 2025
