Blackbird by chikadnz
Photo 718

Blackbird

Photographed in Yatton Park today while waiting for the washing to finish at the laundromat.

Blackbirds are very common here at the moment. This one came quite close and I was using the long lens so was able to get a good focus on that eye.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Janice

ace
narayani ace
Lovely orange bits
September 12th, 2025  
