Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 719
Catkins
Another sign of spring, photographed in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon, again dodging the rain showers. I think these are catkins but can't identify the tree. Maybe someone can enlighten me?
Also, I don't normally follow US politics but the assassination that took place this week has been impossible to miss; its all over social media in NZ too. RIP Charlie Kirk!
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1189
photos
49
followers
78
following
196% complete
View this month »
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Nice focus
September 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close