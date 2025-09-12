Previous
Catkins by chikadnz
Photo 719

Catkins

Another sign of spring, photographed in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon, again dodging the rain showers. I think these are catkins but can't identify the tree. Maybe someone can enlighten me?

Also, I don't normally follow US politics but the assassination that took place this week has been impossible to miss; its all over social media in NZ too. RIP Charlie Kirk!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice focus
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact