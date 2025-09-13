Previous
Exit by chikadnz
Exit

We took Mum to the optometrist for an eye check today. I spotted these patterns when leaving the shopping centre to return home.

Photographed with my phone.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Well spotted.
September 14th, 2025  
