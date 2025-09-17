Goodbye Storage Shed

After five years, the sun sets on our time at this storage facility. We moved the largest items into the house a few weeks back, and today we finally emptied the last few items out of the shed and returned the swipe card that allowed us to enter the facility.



The signpost is a relatively new addition and points out some well-known NZ tourist attractions.



The facility is next to a railway line and we often had trains pass while we were there. There was a railway crossing nearby so they would sound their horns as they approached, nearly always making me jump even though I was expecting it. Today was no exception!



Apologies for my lack of commenting over the last day or two, I hope to catch up with your photos over the weekend.