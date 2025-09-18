Sign up
The Promise of Goodness to Come
Now we are back in the house and spring is here, John
@nzkites
plans to make good use of the back yard.
Photographed with my phone before removing the flowers. The plants need to grow a bit bigger before we let them fruit.
For the Six Word Story 159 challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51155/six-word-story-159-starting!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
plants
,
galaxy-a15
,
sixws-159
