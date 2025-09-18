Previous
The Promise of Goodness to Come by chikadnz
The Promise of Goodness to Come

Now we are back in the house and spring is here, John @nzkites plans to make good use of the back yard.

Photographed with my phone before removing the flowers. The plants need to grow a bit bigger before we let them fruit.

For the Six Word Story 159 challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51155/six-word-story-159-starting!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz

Photo Details

