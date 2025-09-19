Karo (Pittosporum crassifolium) is a small coastal tree that is found growing naturally in northern New Zealand. Like pōhutukawa, a fellow coastal tree of the north, it has leathery leaves with woolly undersides. It flowers prolifically in spring to early summer, producing clusters of small, dark red to purple flowers. Karo has been widely used as a hedge plant in coastal locations throughout New Zealand. Birds readily spread its seed and in places south of its natural range, it has become a weed. It also seeds freely and has become naturalised on Norfolk Island and Hawaii. (from Te Ara - The Encyclopedia of New Zealand)
Photographed at one of the entrances to Ohauiti Reserve while on a walk with @nzkites this afternoon. We were delighted to see tui and other smaller birds feeding on the nectar. I wasn't able to get a clear shot of them today, so settled for the flowers.