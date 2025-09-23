Previous
Apple Blossom by chikadnz
Apple Blossom

I didn't take any photos worth posting today, so here's one from Yatton Park earlier in the month.

Another sign of spring!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Janice

ace
Shirley ace
So pretty
September 24th, 2025  
