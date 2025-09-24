Previous
Cherry Blossom, Yatton Park by chikadnz
Photo 731

Cherry Blossom, Yatton Park

Another visit to Yatton Park today with @nzkites for my photo of the day between the rain showers.

This cherry tree is just starting to blossom; the yellow in the background is the flowering kowhai tree I photographed a few days ago.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
