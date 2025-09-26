Previous
Memory Meadow
Memory Meadow

On the way to the fruit & vege shop and the supermarket this afternoon, I called in to Yatton Park again for my photo of the day.

In April this year the council planted 5000 daffodil bulbs in the park to establish a Memory Meadow, honouring those who have been impacted by cancer. Daffodils symbolise new beginnings and hope. A community planting day was held in May and aimed to plant a further 5000 bulbs as a fundraiser for the Cancer Society. They were expected to be in full bloom for the Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day at the end of August. These daffodils are past their best now but still make a lovely show.
