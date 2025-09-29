Previous
Beach Walk by chikadnz
Photo 736

Beach Walk

We had to travel to Mt Maunganui today so made a quick visit to the beach for some photos.
That's John @nzkites on the far right, and Mauao (the Mount) on the left.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact