Previous
Photo 736
Beach Walk
We had to travel to Mt Maunganui today so made a quick visit to the beach for some photos.
That's John
@nzkites
on the far right, and Mauao (the Mount) on the left.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
beach
,
nz
,
monochrome
,
mauao
,
mt maunganui
,
galaxy-a15
