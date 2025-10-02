Titoki

When looking for something to photograph this afternoon, I went for a quick wander in our own backyard (which doesn't consist of much yet, except for grass and wooden fences). However this tree hangs over our back fence from one of the neighbours' places. I was looking for the source of the birdsong I could hear, when I noticed the colourful fruit.



Some research online has identified the tree as Alectryon excelsus, a New Zealand native commonly known as titoki, NZ ash or NZ oak. It's also found in other places in the world, including along street verges in San Francisco.



The colourful seed is initially contained in a hairy woody capsule which splits revealing bright red and black unpalatable fruit (the black portion being the seed). Source: Wikipedia.



Apparently the fruit attracts native birds and that's how the seeds are spread. Some articles stated the fruit and seeds could be eaten, but I also read elsewhere that the seeds were poisonous so we won't be experimenting!



