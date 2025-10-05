Previous
Hope of Eternity by chikadnz
Photo 742

Hope of Eternity

Yesterday I wrote about our camera club GOYA challenge this month, which was to portray 'Hope'. I made a few photos of spring blossom and new leaves, one of which I posted yesterday. John @nzkites and I also photographed a lovely rainbow over the estuary (rainbows always say 'hope' to me), and even took a photo of a shop selling lottery tickets as a fun interpretation.

However when I think of true hope, this is my interpretation, and the image I entered for the challenge. It's the roofline of the All Saints Maori Anglican Church, in the suburb of Maungatapu, Tauranga.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
John 3:16

“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.”
Hebrews 10:23
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
narayani ace
Nicely composed
October 6th, 2025  
