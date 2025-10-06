Sign up
Photo 743
Cherry Blossom, Greerton II
These trees line the main street of this part of town and are in full flower at the moment. When the wind blows, the petals fly like pale pink snowflakes, collecting in drifts on the pavement.
See also my photo from a few weeks ago, when the flowers were just beginning to open:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-09-21
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Babs
ace
Beautiful pink blossom. It makes a lovely carpet on the ground after the flowers have fallen from the tree doesn't it
October 7th, 2025
