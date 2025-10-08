Today I spent quite some time working in our gradually evolving container garden. It was a nice day, fine but not too hot yet, and lovely to be outside being 'creative'.
Neither John @nzkites nor I have done any gardening recently (life on the move in a motorhome wasn't conducive to growing things), and admit we don't know a lot. We have been watching YouTube videos, learning as much as we can with the aim of a healthy and productive garden.
We started off buying some strawberry plants, then lettuce, tomatoes, peas, and broccoli... we are gradually getting all these planted out into bigger pots.
We have also been learning about companion planting; what goes with what (or not) and as a result we have acquired some specific herbs and flowers to help our veges grow and attract bees and butterflies, or repel pests.
I'm sure I read somewhere recently that all gardeners make mistakes. Our first one (probably not our last) was to plant all the tomatoes into pots that were too small! Today I replanted most of them into larger containers. Time will tell if it was wise to conserve space (and funds) by putting two in each pot.
A self-portrait of sorts, taken with my phone, after I finished upsizing some of the tomato containers.