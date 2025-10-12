Sign up
Photo 749
Photo 749
Spring Green
While the washing was on at the laundromat, I took the opportunity to visit Yatton Park again. It was lovely to see the trees with their new leaves.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1222
photos
50
followers
76
following
205% complete
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
panasonic-g9
