Little Black Shag
On the Hairini Bridge when we visited to watch the terns today. Photographed in between rain showers, and with a strong westerly wind this afternoon, so we didn't hang around too long.
I think I've correctly identified this bird. When I Googled it, I was amused to see there is a Little Shag, a Black Shag, and a Little Black Shag, among other variants!
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
bird
,
nz
,
panasonic-g9
