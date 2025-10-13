Previous
Little Black Shag by chikadnz
Photo 750

Little Black Shag

On the Hairini Bridge when we visited to watch the terns today. Photographed in between rain showers, and with a strong westerly wind this afternoon, so we didn't hang around too long.

I think I've correctly identified this bird. When I Googled it, I was amused to see there is a Little Shag, a Black Shag, and a Little Black Shag, among other variants!
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact