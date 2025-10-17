End of an Era

Mum's car went to a new home today. She hasn't driven since she had a bad fall and broke her leg last year, and no-one else in the family wanted or needed an extra car.



Its a 1994 Citroen, bought (almost) new in 1995 and has been in my parent's ownership ever since. Apparently there are only 7 of this particular model in the country. We grew up on a farm, and Mum told us that when they brought the new car home for the first time, all the cows came running. Its' diesel engine made it sound like a tractor and they were anticipating feed!



The new owner (pictured with Mum) had been looking for an older model to do up. He promised Mum that when he had it roadworthy and all polished up he would come back and take her for a drive.