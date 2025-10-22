We had to do a few jobs in town this afternoon, so stopped to check on the white-fronted terns on the Hairini Bridge as we were passing. There was a strong westerly wind and many of the birds were hunkered down in what we assumed were their nesting spots. Several other birds were in the air, some were diving to catch small fish in the water below before returning to their perches on the old bridge supports. They swoop and turn rapidly so are very challenging to photograph. One day I hope to get a good bird-in-flight photo!
@nzkites had spotted an egg in one of the nests a day or two ago, so I was looking to see if I could see anything today. I noticed this bird adjusting nesting material, but didn't see the egg until I was processing the photo and zoomed in.