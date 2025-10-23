Storm Clouds

I had another photo lined up to post for today but hearing the weather reports from the South and lower North Islands, this one seemed much more appropriate.



My brother and family are currently working on a farm near Balclutha, in the south of the South Island. At 1pm this afternoon MetService recorded 100 km/hr winds in their area, gradually decreasing to 60 km/hr over the afternoon and evening. My sister-in-law told me gusts of 162km/hr were recorded not far from them at Nugget Point, on the coast between Balclutha and Invercargill. Many trees were down and trucks had been blown off the road. I heard their power was off and a tree had fallen onto their house, thankfully causing only minimal damage. Once the winds dropped, they promptly cut it up for firewood! The boss had to source a generator to run the milking shed so the afternoon milking was postponed until midnight. There will be some very tired workers today (written on Friday).



It was reported that the storm was more powerful than Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused so much damage in the north and Hawkes Bay area in February 2023. We have family in Canterbury too, but thankfully all are safe.



Meanwhile up here in the upper North Island we got off extremely lightly despite these dark clouds, just getting some heavy showers overnight.



This was the view across the rugby fields at Greerton Park this afternoon, photographed with my phone.