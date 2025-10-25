Previous
Growth by chikadnz
Photo 762

Growth

Today's photographic inspiration comes from the container garden in our back yard. The tomato plants are progressing nicely and need staking before they get any taller!

See a smaller version here (from two weeks ago):
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-10-08

25th October 2025

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
