Evensong

Photographed in the Ohauiti Reserve during an early evening walk today. This bird (I think a blackbird, hard to tell as it was silhouetted against the sky) perched high in a tree and gave a brief serenade before flying off again.



The weather forecast is warning of more wind and rain on the way, but nothing like the South Island experienced a few days ago! My brother commented that it was overcast with not much wind there, but after Thursday afternoon's experience, 'not much wind' could now mean anything less than gale force!!



Sunrise 6.16am

Sunset 7.43pm







