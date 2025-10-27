Previous
Silver Fern by chikadnz
Photo 764

Silver Fern

No time or inspiration for photography today, so this is another one from yesterday's walk in the reserve.

This distinctive fern, a symbol of New Zealand, is green on top and silver underneath.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
