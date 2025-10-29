Previous
Nasturtium by chikadnz
Photo 766

Nasturtium

This was the first flower on one of the nasturtium plants we added to our container garden recently. I loved the colour. We now have an orange one as well.

Hopefully they do a good job attracting bees to pollinate our vege plants.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
October 30th, 2025  
