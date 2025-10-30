Light and Dark

I had an interesting day...We had invited Mum to have tea with us tonight, but I needed to go grocery shopping before picking her up. I had a few things to finish at home first, so didn't leave until late. That meant the trip was slower as I was in peak traffic. I had a plan for taking a photo on the way, but was on auto-pilot and took a different route. Plan B was take a photo at the supermarket, which has an underground carpark. Arriving at the supermarket on the other side of town, I reached for my phone to text John and Mum, letting them know I was running late. No phone. Somehow I'd managed to leave it at home, despite being sure I had it with me. Okay, I'll just get the most needed items and get back to Mum's and then home as quickly as possible, so no-one gets worried. As I walked up the steps into the supermarket, the penny dropped; no phone means no money (I keep my cards in it). Okay again, we have enough food at home to make do, I'll go back downstairs and call in at a park to take a photo on the way to Mums' place, as I did have my camera with me. (Plan C)Arriving at my chosen park and wondering what to photograph, I noticed a group of rowers. Perfect. Aim and shoot. No memory card!! Oh my goodness. Okay, back in the car and drive to Mum's. I'll have to use a photo from another day. (Plan D)I safely collected Mum, drove home, had tea, and dropped her back to her place afterwards with no further issues. I'd made sure I had both camera (with cards!) and phone with me this time and spent a few minutes in the shopping area of her suburb. The street was quiet and there were very few shops open, but I had a play with some ICM, so all was not lost!For the current ICM - Black & White theme.