Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 768
Hairini Bridge, Tauranga
This is where the white-fronted terns are nesting, on the supports of the old bridge, so very accessible to bird-watchers and photographers.
We only called in briefly today as it was very windy and we neeeded to be elsewhere.
I would write more but no time this evening (posting on Saturday 1st).
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1241
photos
50
followers
77
following
210% complete
View this month »
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
landscape
,
nz
,
galaxy-a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close