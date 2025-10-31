Previous
Hairini Bridge, Tauranga by chikadnz
Photo 768

Hairini Bridge, Tauranga

This is where the white-fronted terns are nesting, on the supports of the old bridge, so very accessible to bird-watchers and photographers.

We only called in briefly today as it was very windy and we neeeded to be elsewhere.

I would write more but no time this evening (posting on Saturday 1st).
