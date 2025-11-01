Garden Pests

Nothing artistic to offer today, just a pic of our back yard, although I did like the shadows on the fence.While working on our container garden, we have been getting to know our local 'pests', including slugs and snails, ants, and wasps. There are several varieties of paper wasp out and about nest-building at this time of year. We have seen them cruising up and down the back yard for a few weeks now. They particularly like wooden fences which they chew to make paper to form their nests. I understand they can be quite aggressive and give a nasty sting. So we purchased two different styles of wasp trap and hung them yesterday evening; one type seems a bit useless but the one seen hanging on the right of this image has already captured several wasps and flies.That's the titoki tree at the end, see photos of the fruit here: