Previous
Garden Pests by chikadnz
Photo 769

Garden Pests

Nothing artistic to offer today, just a pic of our back yard, although I did like the shadows on the fence.

While working on our container garden, we have been getting to know our local 'pests', including slugs and snails, ants, and wasps. There are several varieties of paper wasp out and about nest-building at this time of year. We have seen them cruising up and down the back yard for a few weeks now. They particularly like wooden fences which they chew to make paper to form their nests. I understand they can be quite aggressive and give a nasty sting. So we purchased two different styles of wasp trap and hung them yesterday evening; one type seems a bit useless but the one seen hanging on the right of this image has already captured several wasps and flies.

That's the titoki tree at the end, see photos of the fruit here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-10-02
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-10-09
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Paper wasps are nasty. David has been stung twice by them and he says it is very painful. My sister-in-law was stung too when she lived in New Zealand and ended up in hospital because she had a really bad reaction to the sting. Stay safe
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact