Asian Paper Wasp on Nest

Botanical name Polistes chinensis, these are from Japan and parts of China and were accidentally introduced to New Zealand in the late 1970's, now found as far south as Otago (lower South Island).



These wasps prey mainly on invertebrates, especially caterpillars, making them a threat to monarch butterfly populations. They also compete with other insects for nectar and honeydew resources.



This wasp nest is one of half-a-dozen being built on our wooden fence, and the reason for our recent deployment of wasp traps (see yesterday's photo). Having done some more research, I've now learned that traps are less effective on paper wasps and using fly spray or a specialised wasp spray is a better option.



I photographed this one from a reasonable distance using a long lens.



Today's sunrise: 6.07am

Sunset: 7.50pm