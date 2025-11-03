Sign up
Photo 771
Nasturtium II
Another view of our red-flowered nasturtium plant.
I've posted an image for the One Week Only Challenge here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-11-03
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
2
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1245
photos
50
followers
77
following
211% complete
View this month »
Tags
red
,
flower
,
panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Gorgeous colour
November 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous rich colour
November 4th, 2025
