Food Delivery
We stopped at the Hairini Bridge again today to see if any of the eggs had hatched. There are no chicks to be seen yet, but some of the birds were bringing fish back to their mates.
I've posted an image for the One Week Only Challenge here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-11-04
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Tags
birds
,
panasonic-g9
