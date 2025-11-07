Previous
Garden Friends by chikadnz
Photo 775

Garden Friends

Another day, another garden centre! John @nzkites was buying some shadecloth while I looked for photographic inspiration. I liked the colourful decorations here.

I've posted an image for the One Week Only Challenge here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-11-07
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
