The Joy of a Summer Garden

Today I attended our monthly camera club GOYA meeting, the last one for the year. Today's topic was 'Joy' / the Christmas Story. I would have loved to have done a nativity scene but we're a bit early for that despite some of the shops having Christmas decorations up.This afternoon a friend who does pottery was participating in a craft and plant fair at her retirement village. After calling in to see how she was doing, I took some photos in the village rose garden. Although it's not officially summer yet, the roses were looking amazing. Several of the other entries were also flower photographs.See here for an explanation of GOYA and previous entries: