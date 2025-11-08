The Joy of a Summer Garden

Today I attended our monthly camera club GOYA meeting, the last one for the year. Today's topic was 'Joy' / the Christmas Story. I would have loved to have done a nativity scene but we're a bit early for that despite some of the shops having Christmas decorations up.
This afternoon a friend who does pottery was participating in a craft and plant fair at her retirement village. After calling in to see how she was doing, I took some photos in the village rose garden. Although it's not officially summer yet, the roses were looking amazing. Several of the other entries were also flower photographs.