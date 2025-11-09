Bubbles

We noticed something drifting past our open garage doorway and realised it was not thistledown but bubbles! I went out to see where they were coming from and found some of our neighbours' kids had this bubble machine set up and were riding around on their bikes/trikes/go carts, with a couple of parents in attendance. I took a bunch of photos but liked the composition of this one best. I love that our little street is child-friendly!



No flat-lay photo from me yet to finish the One Week Only challenge, but I hope to have some time to do it soon (writing this on the 11th).