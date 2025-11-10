Our broccoli plants were not enjoying the hot sunny (spring!) days, so John @nzkites has put together a frame for shadecloth. There was very little time for photography today so I took a few quick shots with my phone; an attempt to make a more creative record shot. The shadecloth is acturally cream-coloured, but I preferred the B&W version.
The broccoli is looking happier and we don't have to move the containers twice a day to keep it out of the sun. Having said that, we have some cooler temperatures and rain forecast for the next few days.