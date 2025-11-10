Previous
Shadecloth by chikadnz
Photo 778

Shadecloth

Our broccoli plants were not enjoying the hot sunny (spring!) days, so John @nzkites has put together a frame for shadecloth. There was very little time for photography today so I took a few quick shots with my phone; an attempt to make a more creative record shot. The shadecloth is acturally cream-coloured, but I preferred the B&W version.

The broccoli is looking happier and we don't have to move the containers twice a day to keep it out of the sun. Having said that, we have some cooler temperatures and rain forecast for the next few days.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
