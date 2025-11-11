Sign up
Photo 779
Waiorohi Stream, Greerton Park
Photographed from the swing bridge over the stream this afternoon. We had called in to the park on the way home from town, to find a photo for the day.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Janice
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
landscape
panasonic-g9
narayani
Lovely scene
November 13th, 2025
